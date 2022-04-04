This beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2 bath home has 2,000 sq ft of living space. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Open floor plan for kitchen, living room and dining room. The large living room with fireplace opens to private outdoor entertaining space. Completely remodeled kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. The remodel doesn't stop on the main floor: the basement includes 4th bedroom and a family room with lots of room for storage. Attached garage, single car detached garage in back. Large yard. Property is centrally located. Call today for your private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Henderson - $248,000
