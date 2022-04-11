This beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2 bath home has 2,000 sq ft of living space. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Open floor plan for kitchen, living room and dining room. The large living room with fireplace opens to private outdoor entertaining space. Completely remodeled kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. The remodel doesn't stop on the main floor: the basement includes 4th bedroom and a family room with lots of room for storage. Attached garage, single car detached garage in back. Large yard. Property is centrally located. Call today for your private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Henderson - $239,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
YORK -- BginUSA has selected the City of York as the location for their next data mining complex. BginUSA expects the project to be an $8 mill…
YORK – The Prom royalty candidates for York High School have been announced.
Prince William and his wife, Duchess Catherine, were invited to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding - but Prince Harry and his spouse Duchess Meghan failed to receive an invite, sources have claimed.
Zachary Paulison, who turned 22 Wednesday, was released from the hospital and booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of motor vehicle homicide-DUI and one count of motor vehicle homicide, death of an unborn child.
Chad and Jessie Sievers' remodeled house is one of several homes on the 2022 Professional Remodeling Organization of Nebraska-Iowa tour this weekend.
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
A few fresh faces made an early impression, as did a few potential breakthrough contributors rising through the program.
Here's a look at 20 members of the royal family and their respective positions in the line of succession.
Zachary Paulison's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when the pickup hit an SUV, killing two women, Omaha police say. Paulison appeared in court and was ordered held on $1 million bail, which the prosecutor requested.
The village of Edison, about 45 miles southwest of Kearney, is under a mandatory evacuation order due to a large grass fire, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.