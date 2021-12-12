Great Location!!! This home is walking distance to schools, medical clinic /hospital, swimming pool, ballpark and playgrounds. Remodeled 4 bed, 1 1/2 bath and bonus space, two story home. Open living and dining room with soaring ceilings. Updated windows, electrical, flooring, and all light fixtures. Beautifully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, and plenty of space for an island or table. Large lot, oversized two car garage, and privacy fence. Schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Henderson - $188,000
