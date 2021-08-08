4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $345,000

Incredible acreage opportunity on the southern edge of Hamilton county. Included in these twelve acres is a 1.5 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse with a number of updates. The kitchen was remodeled 5 years ago, furnace, A/C, and heat pump were all replaced 3 years ago, all new water and drain lines on the east side of the house, and a brand new bathroom remodel completed just this summer. The septic was pumped last year and the roof was replaced spring of this year. There is a large barn, 2 car detached garage, air conditioned and heated man cave (or additional garage), storage shed, and a 40x60 metal shop. For extra income 8 of the 12 acres are rented for dry land crop by a local farmer. So many things to enjoy about this private and spacious property. Call for your private showing.