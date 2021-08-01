 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fairmont - $250,000

COMING AUGUST 3RD......SPACIOUS, 4 bedroom with a bath on each level of the home! Main level consists of a enclosed front porch, formal entry, living, dining, family area, eat-in kitchen, convenient mud/laundry by the back door & sunroom! Wide, open staircase to the 2nd level has bedrooms, bath and walk-in attic storage. Need more room......the basement has a finished family room, non-conforming bedroom, office area & bath. Outside area has a 2+car garage and a patio area with wooden arbor. SMALL TOWN LIVING AT IT'S BEST!

