4 Bedroom Home in Bradshaw - $169,900

This soon to be completed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is down to the final details. Don't lose the opportunity to see this completely remodeled home - almost like new - on a huge corner lot! Home has been taken down to the studs and now has new wiring, plumbing, dry wall, and flooring. Main floor has open floor plan; kitchen and baths are newly remodeled. Main floor laundry. Basement has large family room. New front sidewalk and large backyard deck. Large detached garage/shop.