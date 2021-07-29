39th Cornerstone open tennis tourney is August 7, 8

YORK - Cornerstone Bank will host its 39th annual non-sanctioned tennis tournament August 7th and 8th at Levitt Tennis Courts next to York High School.

Entries will be limited to one single and one double. The matches will be the best of three sets with a 12-point tiebreaker at 6-all. There will be a super tie breaker if sets are split in lieu of a third set.

Registration forms are available on the Cornerstone Bank website at www.cornerstoneconnect.com. The entry deadline is noon Wednesday, August 4th. Singles entry fee is $15 per division and doubles entry fee is $20 per team.

Pairings will be available after noon on Friday, August 6th from Mandy Hengelfelt at Cornerstone Bank at (402) 363-7423 before 5 p.m. or you can visit the website.

Please call Mandy Hengelfelt at (402) 363-7423 for any further information.