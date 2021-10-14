Zach Schreiber, M: 402-202-4348, zach.schreiber@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Don't miss your opportunity to bring this one back to its glory days! Seller is selling in as in condition. Lots of room inside and out of this 2 story home. As soon as you walk inside you will be welcomed by an open living room. There are three generously sized bedrooms and one bath on the second level. Call today to schedule your appointment.
3 Bedroom Home in York - $65,000
