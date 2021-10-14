 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in York - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in York - $65,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in York - $65,000

Zach Schreiber, M: 402-202-4348, zach.schreiber@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Don't miss your opportunity to bring this one back to its glory days! Seller is selling in as in condition. Lots of room inside and out of this 2 story home. As soon as you walk inside you will be welcomed by an open living room. There are three generously sized bedrooms and one bath on the second level. Call today to schedule your appointment.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News