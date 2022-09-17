3 Bedroom Home in York - $350,185

Remington Homes' Navajo ranch-style floor plan with an attached 3 stall garge. This home has nearly 1400 sq ft on the main level, including 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and the laundry room. Vaulted living room, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a great walk-in pantry and center island. White cabinets throughout as well as white painted trim and interior doors. Gas fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom has a coffered ceiling, a private 3/4 master bath and a walk-in closet. The egress window and rough-in plumbing are already in place in the unfinished basement. The builder will finish a bedroom, full bath and large family room upon a buyers' request. Stone beltline accent along the front exterior of the home. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Covered front porch and backyard patio.