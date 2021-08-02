3 Bedroom Home in Ulysses - $224,900

Small town living at its best. These properties have lots to offer. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has maintenance free siding, 3 deck areas (21'x10' and 23'x10'), and a 2 stall attached garage. An awesome 30'x60' shop area has an office and bathroom inside. A nice 24'x24' detached garage is excellent for your extra vehicles or equipment. The yard is nicely landscaped and manicured. This listing is for 3 parcels (220 B Street, 205 B street, and PID 120013329). The extra 150'x150' lot is included for your future expansion. All three parcels selling as one. Call to set up your showing.