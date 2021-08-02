 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sutton - $55,000

Looking for an investment property? Low mortgage payment? This home may be just what you are looking for. It has been a rental for many years. Large kitchen, appliances can stay. Open Living and Dining area. One main floor bedroom and 2 upstairs bedrooms plus a bonus room. Oversized detached garage. Large corner lot. Property is being sold AS IS WHERE IS. Has central air and heat. Cash or conventional financing only.

