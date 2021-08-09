 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $149,900

PRIVATE COUNTRY ACREAGE WITH LOTS OF TREES, JUST 1/2 MILE OFF HWY 69 SOUTH OF SHELBY. HOME NEEDS SOME REPAIR AND UPDATING. SHINGLES ARE 10 YEARS OLD. WATER LEAKS ON CEILINGS WERE PRIOR TO NEW SHINGLES. WATER SOFTENER, RO SYSTEM AND 500 GALLON PROPANE TANK ARE INCLUDED. 20X29 TWO CAR GARAGE, OVERHEAD DOOR OPENER NOT WORKING PROPERLY. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN "AS IS" CONDITION.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 York County Fair
Latest News

2021 York County Fair

Photos from the 2021 York County Fair -- to be updated daily as events occur! Take a look at all the 4-Hers, volunteers, events, winners, exhi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News