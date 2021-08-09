PRIVATE COUNTRY ACREAGE WITH LOTS OF TREES, JUST 1/2 MILE OFF HWY 69 SOUTH OF SHELBY. HOME NEEDS SOME REPAIR AND UPDATING. SHINGLES ARE 10 YEARS OLD. WATER LEAKS ON CEILINGS WERE PRIOR TO NEW SHINGLES. WATER SOFTENER, RO SYSTEM AND 500 GALLON PROPANE TANK ARE INCLUDED. 20X29 TWO CAR GARAGE, OVERHEAD DOOR OPENER NOT WORKING PROPERLY. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN "AS IS" CONDITION.
3 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $149,900
