Come check out this all brick 3+1 bedroom ranch with a walkout basement to a large fenced in back yard. You can enjoy the oversized kitchen and full basement for entertaining. This home also features plenty of storage space for all your needs!
3 Bedroom Home in Seward - $198,000
