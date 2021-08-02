 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Seward - $198,000

Come check out this all brick 3+1 bedroom ranch with a walkout basement to a large fenced in back yard. You can enjoy the oversized kitchen and full basement for entertaining. This home also features plenty of storage space for all your needs!

