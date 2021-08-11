Beautiful historical home--original beauty and many updates, built in 1910. 3 BRs & walk-in closets, 3 baths-one on each floor, 2nd floor laundry room, 5 skylights in large family room added in 2000, 3 frplcs, full bsmt apt, exterior house painted, new roof, windows throughout-2016, multiple storage areas including attic, covered front porch, patio & walkway to gazebo, sprinkler system, 2-car gar
3 Bedroom Home in Central City - $389,800
-
- Updated
YORK – Jennifer Sheppard has been appointed as a city council member.
YORK – A three-car collision Tuesday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., resulted in one vehicle rolling onto its top, at the intersection of Highwa…
Photos from the 2021 York County Fair -- to be updated daily as events occur! Take a look at all the 4-Hers, volunteers, events, winners, exhi…
The following questions were recently submitted to the Wonderline:
YORK – Jason Neville, 52, of McCool Junction, has been charged with first degree false imprisonment, a Class 3A felony; attempt of a Class 3 f…
YORK – A childcare gap exists in York County, leaders say, which creates hardship for families and employers alike.
YORK – Anthony C. McCain, 38, of David City, has been formally charged in a case where he is accused of labor/sex trafficking a minor, first d…
YORK – There were 43 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, according to the latest information from the Four Corners Health Department.
As I was driving down the interstate the other morning to deliver brochures to the York Westbound Information Center, I passed a semi from Col…
YORK – Karen Samson has been named as this year’s recipient of the York Public Schools Golden Apple Award, which is sponsored by the York News-Times.