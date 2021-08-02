 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Central City - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Central City - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Central City - $360,000

Beautiful historical home--original beauty and many updates, built in 1910. 3 BRs & walk-in closets, 3 baths-one on each floor, 2nd floor laundry room, 5 skylights in large family room added in 2000, 3 frplcs, full bsmt apt, exterior house painted, new roof, windows throughout-2016, multiple storage areas including attic, covered front porch, patio & walkway to gazebo, sprinkler system, 2-car gar

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News