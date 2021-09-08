Beautiful historical home--original beauty and many updates, built in 1910. 3 BRs & walk-in closets, 3 baths-one on each floor, 2nd floor laundry room, 5 skylights in large family room added in 2000, 3 frplcs, full bsmt apt, exterior house painted, new roof, windows throughout-2016, multiple storage areas including attic, covered front porch, patio & walkway to gazebo, sprinkler system, 2-car gar
3 Bedroom Home in Central City - $359,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
YORK – Tina Asti, 36, of York, has been charged with three high level felonies after an undercover investigation conducted this summer.
YORK – A case involving use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, weapon possession by a prohibited person and terroristic threats – filed ag…
Labor Day Weekend Spotlight: Independent, local family owned, community strong, longevity describe Grand Central
YORK – In the shadow of Labor Day 2021 it is appropriate to point out how ‘labor’ – a lot of it – has been going on for a very long time at Gr…
YORK – “We are having a spike in COVID-19 cases right now,” Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said Thursday mor…
YORK – Tambra Patz, 53, of York, has been charged with one count of sex offender registration violation (with a prior felony), a Class 2A felo…
When Drew Graham and his wife Kelsey decided it was time to start a family, they knew that they wanted to move back to Central Nebraska to do …
The Marines sent him high into the mountains of Japan. Barney O’Hern and his fellow Marines found themselves on Mount Fuji, above the tree line. “There was snow on the ground year-round,” he recalled.
YORK – Austin L. Holmes, 27, of York has been charged with five felonies in a case involving the alleged delivery of controlled substances, in…
Traffic violations
UTICA -- The Pac-N-Save grocery store in downtown Utica is a prime example of how big things can come in small packages. Freshly butchered mea…