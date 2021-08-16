3 Bedroom Home in Central City - $140,000

2003 Redman 56' x 28' double wide with a 624' insulated attached garage added in 2019. New concrete driveway and sidewalks. New gutters were just installed with a Lifetime Warranty. Kitchen has new flooring installed. New sinks, toilets, faucets and wood blinds for windows added in last couple years. Large Master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bath features a corner soaking tub. Large yard