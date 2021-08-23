3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $289,500

1,532 square feet ranch style home, well taken care of, low traffic, turn key ready. House was originally built in 2009/2010 and has been maintained and updated. This house is in a family friendly, active neighborhood with a park nearby, and located northwest of downtown Aurora. Outside of home has stone and vinyl siding. Front door has Anderson storm door in addition to exterior door. Deck on back of house has been well maintained and stained. Perennial landscaping with concrete edging outlines the home. The yard has underground sprinklers and spouts are tiled to ditch. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the main level. Master bathroom has large walk in closet and attached master bathroom. Master bathroom has sliding shower doors and separate stool room. Guests have a large bathroom with tub/shower. There is a separate laundry room with cabinets and a countertop between guest bathroom and bedroom 2. A hallway linen closet is located next to bedroom 2. Bedroom 2 has a large closet with finishing shelving. The other bedroom is currently used as a den/office and had hardwood flooring that was installed in 2019. Living room has vaulted ceilings is open to dining room and kitchen. Large windows to the north and west provide natural light. In 2017, plush carpet was added to living and hallway. Deck is accessed through the dining room and has an Anderson storm door in addition to the exterior door. The kitchen has white KitchenAid appliances and oak cabinets. Hardwood flooring was added to kitchen floors in 2018. The basement is a partially finished.