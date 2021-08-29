This 2,000+ sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is completely updated inside. Main floor has living room, kitchen/dining room, pantry, 2 bedrooms and a large bath. The basement is finished and has a huge family room, bedroom, bathroom, and laundry/utility room. Home is on a large corner lot. Owner is licensed Real Estate Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $158,000
-
- Updated
