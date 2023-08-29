AURORA — Ground was broken earlier this month for a $20 million plant that will be built on the south side of Aurora, along Nebraska 14 and not far from Interstate 80.

The Specialty Ag Formulations production facility, which will total 100,000 square feet, is a joint venture between a company called Brandt and Frenchman Valley Co-op, which is based in Imperial.

The plant will produce agricultural nutrition products, mostly foliar micronutrients that are applied over the top of cops, said Bill Engel, Brandt’s executive vice president. The product is primarily used on row crops, such as corn and soybeans, but also specialized crops, including fruit and vegetables.

The Aurora plant will give Brandt better access to the Great Plains, said Rick Brandt, the company’s president and CEO.

Brandt, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, does business in 49 states and more than 80 countries.

From Aurora, Brandt’s products will be distributed to about six states, said Rod Schroeder, one of the speakers at the groundbreaking. He described the Aurora location as being in the western corn belt.

Two years ago, Brandt opened a state-of-the-art production plant in Brazil. Rick Brandt has been assured the Aurora plant will be even better.

The company has facilities in Avon Park, Florida; Pleasant Plains, Illinois; Logan, Utah; and two California cities — Fresno and Visalia.

Brandt was formed in 1953 by Rick’s father, G.B., and Rick’s aunt, Evelyn, who turned 100 on Aug. 25.

G.B., who passed away in 2020, would have loved to see the Aurora plant, Rick said.

“He always enjoyed getting a plant tour, especially in his later years, whenever he got the chance,” Rick said.

Referring to Aurora, Kelsey Bergen said “opportunity grows here.” She is the executive director of the Aurora Development Corp.

Schroeder, a former Aurora resident, introduced the Brandt company to Aurora.

He told the Aurora Development Corp. that Brandt is a longtime family business that is “held in high esteem.” He then told Brandt executives Aurora is a great community in which to do business.

“You come here and you will be successful,” Schroeder told the Brandt people. “All the infrastructure is here. People are great. And because of that, this is going to be a win-win.”

Schroeder then got out of the way, and let the deal come together.

John Bender of Frenchman Valley thanked Schroeder, who now lives in Ashland, for bringing the parties together. He also thanked the Aurora Development Corp. for a job well done.

“When we came up here and did our tour, I didn’t know if we were looking at sites or if they were trying to sell me a timeshare. But it was well done, Kelsey. And we’re here,” Bender told Bergen.

Bender became familiar with the Brandts about 10 years ago. “They were a competitor of mine,” said Bender, who says he’s competitive himself. “I don’t like competitors. But I did like Brandt. They were a tough competitor because they were honest.”

Gov. Jim Pillen attended the groundbreaking. Another speaker was Sen. Loren Lippincott.

The quarter section of land has been annexed into the city of Aurora. A soybean field stands not far from the groundbreaking site.

Aurora leaders conducted a serious recruitment of the project partners, showing them “the value of our site,” Mayor Marlin Seeman said in an interview.

“Once they began to show an interest, all of the partners in our community began to focus on how to bring this soybean field to life as a building site,” Seeman said.

Aurora Development Corp. and the city played a major role. The county and the school district are also cheerleaders when a large project is a possibility, Seeman said.

Seeman believes the operation will grow in the future “and we believe they will be a partner with the ag industry that’s already here.”

The plant will begin with 15 employees. The number will gradually increase to between 40 and 50, Engel said.

Aurora’s current population is 4,678.

Rick Brandt said he was excited to see the project come together and he promised that “we’ll be a good neighbor.”

Brandt is also “looking forward to deepening our relationship with Frenchman Valley,” he said.

Jim Ediger, president of the Aurora Development Corp., said it took a lot of people to bring the project to Aurora. Some good connections were made “and we always thought we had a great piece of property here.”

The area is full of farmers, so it makes sense for Specialty Ag Formulations to manufacture its products in Hamilton County, Ediger said.