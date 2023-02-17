YORK -- The weekend has arrived, which means the York Home and Garden Show is underway at the Holthus Convention Center. While there is still snow on the ground, it is never too early for those who want to get a head start on spring and summer projects.

Admission is free and local and regional businesses are ready to meet your home needs. They will be taking canned food to support the York County 4-H students in their canned food and home supply drive.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., all are welcomed to support York Public School’s FFA program with their tasty pancake feed. The Goodwill truck will also be there to take gently used items off your hands, to make room for the many items vendors have to offer at the show.

Be sure to check out the list of vendors and their products and services on site: 308 Foam Solutions, Air 1 Duct, ALLO Communications, American Fence, Baer’s Furniture, Bath Planet, Bath Wizard, Blue River Area Board of Realtors, Brandt Carpet & Tile, Bristol Windows, CB Garden, CNW Foundation Repair & Waterproofing, Cornerstone Bank/Cornerstone Insurance, Critel Enterprises, Easy Lawn-Lawn Care, Epp Foundation Repair, Funk Medical & Mobility, Garden Blends, H & H Roofing, Henderson State Bank, Hot Tub Pros, Integrity Exterior Solutions, J-Tech Construction & Solar, Kinetic by Windstream, Klein’s Blue River, Kurtzer’s LLC, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, LeafGuard of Nebraska, Maui Masonry, Midwest Bank, Miller Seed, Nalu Concepts, Nebraska Extension- Master Gardeners, NJN Financial Group, North Country Windows and Baths, Norwex, Nutrition Services, Old Glory Roofing, Palmer Monument, Patina Studios, Penner Sprinkler and Lawn, Radon and Duct Defense Midwest, S&P Home Safety & Great Plains Home Safety, Tillotson Enterprises, Wanda’s Kitchen, Water Treatment Pros, Wessels Living History Farm, York Ace Hardware, York County Aging/Transportation, and York Heating & Air Conditioning.

The show will take place on Feb. 18, doors open at 8 a.m. and will close at 12:30 p.m.