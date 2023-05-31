Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YORK – The York Country Club will host the 2023 Optimist Junior Golf qualifier at the York Country Club on Thursday, June 1.

There are four male age categories and three female categories ranging in age from 10 to 18 years. Up to fifteen Nebraska Junior Golfers who shoot a qualifying score in their age and gender category will be eligible to advance to the Optimist International Tournament.

That tournament will be held this year at the Doral Resort and Spa in Miami, Fla.

The Doral has been the home of major PGA Championships for over 55 years. It is a destination course for every avid golfer.

The Optimist hopes to provide funds for additional golfers if the funds are available. The Nebraska Optimist will provide entry fees (including hotel accommodations, meals and green fees) to the International Tournament in Florida.

We know that not all Nebraska Junior Golfers can shoot a qualifying score, so we try to make the Nebraska Tournament a fun and satisfying day for a wide variety of skill levels. Entry fees for the Nebraska Optimist Golf Event are only $65. Local Optimist Clubs in your community may help sponsor Junior Golfers.

Additional information can viewed at https://sites.google.com/site/neoptimistgolf/tournament-information.