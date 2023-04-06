YORK – This week, York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick made his year-end report before the York City Council and administration, which included the fact calls for service came in at a record-setting pace in 2022.

Chief Bestwick said the department’s number of calls totaled 1,655 – which was 200 more than in the year before, or 14% higher than in 2021. He added that the volunteers also set a record for responses to assist at the station – with 1,021 total responses.

“Our reliance on our volunteers went up 66% from 2021, when our volunteer responses were 615,” Chief Bestwick said. “So why are our numbers up? Our elderly population is growing and staying in their homes longer. And there is more reliance on York Fire for many different types of calls. Behavioral calls are on the rise.”

He said transfer numbers were down in 2022, “which had a lot to do with our receiving hospitals in Lincoln being full most of the fall and winter.”

There was a lot of training in 2022, Bestwick said.

“In January of 2022, we finished our paramedic refresher for this renewal period. CPR was taught to those needing it and our annual blood-borne pathogens and HIPPA refresher classes were done. In February, our EMTs started their year-long monthly refresher training via Zoom. Our fire training for the month was fire service saws and knots with tool hoisting. March training was a weather spotting class, mock tornado drill and PPE inspection and cleaning. April training started with a tour of Champion Homes, a Haz Mat ID class and then a Haz Mat scenario. May is our hose testing month and we toured Nebraska Nitrogen in Geneva and did shift training at Corteva. In June, we did an emergency vehicle operations class. July included a disaster drill for Green Plains Ethanol. In August, we did more training with Green Plains. In September, we worked in our EMS task books and had a rural water supply class. October focused on vehicle extrication and stabilization. In November, we did a radiological emergency class and then started our internal firefighter one class which continued to March of this year.”

The chief was proud to recognize York Fire personnel who gained certifications: Paramedic, Reggie Rafert; Advanced EMT, Derek Palik, Erick Brekke and Hans Johnson; EMTB, Darrell Traudt; EMS Instructor, Dan Slocum; Fire Instructor 1, Roy Nickels, Brandon Lambert, Dan Slocum and Justin Davis; Fire Instructor 2, Brandon Lambert and Dan Slocum. Chief Bestwick said York firefighters completed over 3,200 hours of training in 2022 – which was also a record for the York Fire Department.

Despite all the emergency responses and training hours, those at the York Fire Department still made time for local fire prevention efforts. Bestwick said that was particularly true in the months of October and November. In October, they provided fire prevention programs for 255 children and adults either at the station or in local schools. In November, they provided a presentation for 150 kindergartners at York Elementary School. They also provided many tours of the station for other groups, such as the Boy Scouts. They also provided fire extinguisher classes for local businesses.

And there were more public outreach moments – they participated in the Transportation Exploration event, as well as the water fight afterwards. They also sent an engine to the York County Fair for kiddie day and, “as per tradition, we served pancakes for Yorkfest.”

Chief Bestwick said, “We are thankful for the two additional firefighter/EMTs we were able to hire last October. It is working well on A Shift. We have five on C Shift but one of our personnel was injured last July and has not yet returned to work. Our new radios have been ordered but the chargers are lost in the supply chain. In January, we were able to put seven radios in service by borrowing a battery charger from another Motorola store. Our new ambulance is scheduled for delivery in April. Our new pickup is here. We have been working on it to get it into service as a support and chase vehicle. The grass rig is nearing completion. We still have a few parts on order for it. The York Rural Fire District did purchase a 2,100-gallon tanker toward the end of 2022 – we have made some modifications to it and are awaiting its delivery sometime in March.”

He also noted the work that has been going on behind the scenes – toward the new fire station that will serve the community well into the future.

“We appreciate the investment the York City Administration has put into us,” the chief said. “The future is bright at the York Fire Department. As run volumes continue to rise and much needed personnel are hired, we will continue to raise the level of care for the citizens of York and the York Rural Fire District.”