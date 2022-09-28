20 Huskers named 2022 homecoming royalty finalists

LINCOLN -- Twenty senior students have been selected as University of Nebraska-Lincoln homecoming royalty finalists.
The royalty winners will be elected by the student body in an online vote Sept. 28 and 29. They will be crowned Oct. 1 at halftime of the Nebraska vs. Indiana football game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.
Area students named to homecoming royalty include: Mitchell Manning of Burress, agricultural economics, son of Kent and Cindy Manning and William Wilton of Gresham, child, youth and family studies, son of Roger and Kristin Wilton.