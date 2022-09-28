 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20 Huskers named 2022 homecoming royalty finalists

  • 0
Homecoming Royalty

The 2022 homecoming royalty finalists are: (back row, from left) Ray Nierman, Harrison Lloyd, Jimmy Wheebe, Jacob Drake, Bennett Perlinger, Mitchell Manning, William Wilton, Sam Wilkins, Seth Caines and Michael Ilg; (front row, from left) Tessa Yackley, Maria Heyen, Bekka Hitz, Aleksandra Glowik, Emily Hatterman, Christine Trinh, Bhagya Pushkaran, Regan Vaccaro, Kathrine Johnson and Jessica Stump.

 Mike Jackson/Student Affairs

LINCOLN -- Twenty senior students have been selected as University of Nebraska-Lincoln homecoming royalty finalists.

The royalty winners will be elected by the student body in an online vote Sept. 28 and 29. They will be crowned Oct. 1 at halftime of the Nebraska vs. Indiana football game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.

Area students named to homecoming royalty include: Mitchell Manning of Burress, agricultural economics, son of Kent and Cindy Manning and William Wilton of Gresham, child, youth and family studies, son of Roger and Kristin Wilton.

