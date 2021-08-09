 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in York - $215,000

2 Bedroom Home in York - $215,000

2 Bedroom Home in York - $215,000

Elise Owens, M: 319-804-5331, EliseTheRealtor@gmail.com, www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - Welcome home to this beautifully renovated ranch style home! This stunner is conveniently located near the York Public Schools, Family Aquatic Center, and baseball complex. So much is new! Bamboo flooring on the main, carpet in lower level, new bathrooms, windows, electrical and more! Two bedrooms located on the main with the large master bedroom complete with a walk-in closet. The lower level has a large family room, a beautiful bonus room and attached bathroom, and a large laundry room with new vinyl flooring. Enjoy quiet mornings or rambunctious cook-outs in the spacious backyard! Set up your private showing today!

