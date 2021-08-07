2 Bedroom Home in Sutton - $210,000

This unit is a two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a two car attached garage. It is the north unit of the townhouse building. The main level has a nice open floor plan for the living room, dining room, kitchen area. It has a washer and dryer closet in the hallway that leads to the master bedroom with a large closet as well as an additional bedroom and a full bathroom. Off the dining room area is a sliding door that leads to a porch ideal for grilling and entertaining. The basement is unfinished in this unit, but has plenty of space for an additional living room and is already roughed in to include an additional bedroom if finished off. The bathroom in the basement is already finished