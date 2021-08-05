LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT STARTER HOME OR MAYBE YOU ARE WANTING TO GET INTO THE RENTAL BUSINESS. THIS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME HAS HAD ALOT OF THE WORK DONE AND IS READY FOR A NEW OWNER TO MOVE IN. CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY.
2 Bedroom Home in Osceola - $85,000
