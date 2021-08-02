2 Bedroom Home in Marquette - $449,900

Lakefront cabin located at Willow Bend has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Cabin was built in 1985 and 2 car detached garage with 7' x 12' interior concrete storm shelter was built in 2004. The cabin's open floor plan allows for lake views from all the living space. Large 2 tiered composite deck sits on the water's edge and the floating dock and boat lift make it easy to hop on the boat for a sunset cruise. Willow Bend Lake Association Rules and Regulations and Covenants apply.