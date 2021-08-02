2 Bedroom Home in Henderson - $123,000

So much character and charm in this older farmhouse situated on a corner lot right beside Heartland school . The home was brought into town and placed on a poured concrete basement in the 1964. This functional home has an open concept and tons of potential. The main floor has two bedrooms, full bathroom and a half bathroom, gas fireplace, a few newer windows, laundry room and large kitchen. The basement has two additional non-conforming bedrooms a flex room that could be storage/office/workout room, large 3/4 bathroom and newer HVAC and water heater. Coming soon is a new roof and gutters with leaf guards!!