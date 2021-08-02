2 Bedroom Home in Goehner - $130,000

Delaney Vogt, M: 402-641-4481, delaney.vogt@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This is the perfect home for your inner designer to flourish. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with options to add to the unfinished basement. Brand new flex room addition in the front of the house. This home has very good bones but just needs you to bring this old charmer to life. You will enjoy this oversized lot and the beautiful well-kept trees! You will not want to miss the opportunity to make this endearing house your new place to call home! Call to schedule your showing today! AMA