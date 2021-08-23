 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Central City - $150,000

This one level ranch home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths was completely remodeled in 2010 when a living room addition was added. The back yard has a nice patio area and is fenced in. It also has an area large enough to store an RV with a 30 amp plug and sewer drop. There is a 2 car detached garage plus garden shed.

