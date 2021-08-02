Sprawling midcentury ranch home. This spacious home has two oversized bedrooms with original hardwood flooring and a large bathroom. The kitchen has tons of storage with beautiful custom cabinets and updated appliances. The basement has recently been opened up with a new I-beam, drywall and new doors being installed in preparation for a buyer to make the space their own.
2 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $253,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On the Americans with Disabilities Act's anniversary, President Biden said those with long-term COVID-19 effects will have access to disability protections.
- Updated
YORK – York County is remembering one of its finest this week, as Dan Barrett passed away Monday at the age of 79.
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officers in York, at their recent meeting:
YORK – Kurt D. Snell, 45, of York was sentenced this week for first degree domestic assault, a Class 2A felony, in a case where he was accused…
YORK – Landon Meier, 19, of York, has pleaded not guilty to four felonies and four misdemeanors, with one charge being first degree sexual ass…
YORK – The York County Commissioners said no to a proposal from York County Attorney John Lyons, on Tuesday, in which he asked for their bless…
- Updated
YORK – Last Tuesday, the York County Commissioners unanimously voted to not allow any contracts with Clay County for county attorney/prosecuti…
YORK – In the timeframe of July 24-27, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District with six of those being in York Co…
22-year-old gets probation after fleeing from police with an AR-15 assault rifle while intoxicated, in York
YORK –Jesse D. Wells, 22, of Friend has been sentenced to probation in a case involving his fleeing from police, at high speeds, while drunk, …
County Court