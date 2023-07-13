An 18-year-old man who Omaha police said threatened to shoot at responding officers and kill himself outside of Westroads Mall in Omaha was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Police, including a SWAT team, went to the west parking lot at 7:11 p.m. after the North Platte man called 911 on himself. An Omaha Police Department spokesman said the man shot a gun outside the mall but did not shoot at anyone.

Shoppers inside the mall were evacuated to a safe location, police said. There was no threat to anyone inside the mall.

Police said the man was holding a handgun. The man eventually put the handgun down and he was taken into custody without incident. Police said they found several spent shell casings outside the mall and a vehicle damaged by gunfire.

The man is currently in the Douglas County Jail.

Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said the man will be charged with multiple offenses including terroristic threats, use of a weapon and discharge at an occupied building. Beadle said the man is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.