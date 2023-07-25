A 12-year-old was killed in a single vehicle rollover accident that occurred Monday northwest of Elwood.

At 1:54 p.m. the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office and Bertrand Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call for assistance after a crash on Road 433, around a half mile north of Road 744, according to Sheriff Jesse Naputi.

The crash involved an adult man who was driving a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup.

The driver was taken by helicopter to a Kearney area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An 11-year-old passenger was also injured and was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by the Bertrand Fire and Rescue.

A 12-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by the Gosper County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.