Yorkfest Family Fun Night featuring delicious treats and inflatables will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 on the lawn of Kilgore Memorial Library from 5 – 7 p.m. Root beer floats will be served at Kilgore Memorial Library from 5 – 7 p.m. Air brush tattoos will be available from 5 – 7 p.m. and Peter’s One-Man Danger Circus Spectacular will perform at the York City Auditorium starting at 7 p.m.as part of the Yorkfest celebration.