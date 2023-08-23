Aurora
- Chess Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. Come and hang out with fellow chess enthusiasts at Espressions.
- Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).
- Coffee and Crafts will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. Bring your own craft project and meet others to craft and socialize.
- Game Night at Espressions in Aurora is Friday, Sept. 1 starting at 6 p.m. Come and play a new game or bring along an old one.
- Market on the Square will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8 – 11 a.m. Market on the Square is held every Saturday from June 3 through Sept. 16. The Market is located on the square in Aurora at the Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot. All products sold are homemade or homegrown locally. If you are interested in having a booth at the Market on the Square please fill out a registration form at https://forms.gle/TkSyi37hb2NookPF6.
- Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).
- Maile’s Book Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. The current book is “God Pretty in the Tobasco Field” by Kim Michele Richardson.
Benedict
- Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 for Teacher In Service.
- There will be no classes at Cross County on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- The Cross County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
- Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 due to Teacher In-Service.
- The Cross County FCCLA will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the FCS Room.
- On Thursday, Sept. 21 Lisa Hurley or Emily Perry with the York County Development Corporation will hold a YCDC Traveling Office at the Benedict Community Center from 9 – 11 a.m. They will be available during that time if you have a business project you would like to discuss. Or you may call them at the YCDC Office in York at 402.362.3333 and make other arrangements.
- The Benedict Community Church will hold their Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 22 starting at 5 p.m. in the Benedict Park. They will hold an old fashioned weenie roast with s’mores, kids games, pumpkin painting and hayrack rides around town. All are welcome to come join in the fun.
- Cross County Community Schools is hosting their first annual Great Pumpkin Contest. Grow a giant pumpkin, bring it to the Ag Room at the school on Monday, Oct. 30 to be weighed. Weigh-in’s begin at 7:30 a.m. and will close at noon. The winner will be notified later in the afternoon.
Bradshaw
- There will be no classes at Heartland Community Schools on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
- There will be no classes at Heartland Community Schools on Monday, Sept. 11 due to Professional Development Day.
- The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
Exeter
- The Exeter-Milligan Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
- There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 due to Teacher In-Service.
- Exeter-Milligan will hold their Outdoor Education Day on Friday, Sept. 8.
- Exeter-Milligan K-5 students will attend a Marionette Performance in Friend on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
- The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
Fairmont
- The Fairmont Community Club will hold Hold ‘Em in the Village on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4 – 6 p.m. Come and cruise the village for your best poker hand. Register at 6th and Main Street by 3:45 p.m. You must be present with a valid ID and sign a waiver. Rules and a map will be provided and three prizes awarded. $5 a hand. A Potluck will be held starting at 6 p.m. and come watch the Huskers at the Legion, kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Friend
- The Czech Marionette Theater will perform on Sunday, September 10 at 7 p.m. at the Friend Historical Society in Friend. Vit Horejs is bringing century-old hand-carved, marionettes for a special performance of Czech fairy tales. The marionettes were accidentally discovered in a New York City dusty closet. They have appeared at the Smithsonian Institute and many U.S./International sites. This free program is being made possible by local Historical Society friends in partnership with the York, NE Czech Club. Contact Pam Hromadk a @ 402-366-1132 for more information.
Geneva
- Now offering on site AA meetings at the Fillmore County Hospital Conference Center on Monday’s at 7 p.m. Enter through the main entrance. For questions, please contact: 402-759-3192.
- The Fillmore County GriefShare: Loss of Spouse group will meet on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 2 – 4 p.m. and from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the Small Meeting Room.
- Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. Meetings facilitated by John Glassburner at the Congregational Church.
- There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for a Teacher Work Day.
- The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. in downtown Geneva.
- The Fillmore Central High School Cheer Clinic will be held on Friday, Sept. 8. Registration will start at 4:15 p.m. at the FCHS Football Field North Entrance. Snack and supper will be provided. A performance will be given during halftime of the varsity football game.
- Fillmore Central 4th Graders will participate in AgVenture Day on Monday, Sept. 11.
- T.A.G. (Teen Activities Group) will be held at the Geneva Public Library on Monday, Sept. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. This is a free activity for ages 13-19. No preregistration required.
- The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 11.
- The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. in downtown Geneva.
- Fillmore Central will take school pictures on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
- The Fillmore County Genealogical Society with cooperation from the City of Geneva, Fillmore County Historical Society and local volunteers will be hosting their Historic Cemetery Walk at the Geneva Public Cemetery, located at 6th and K Streets in Geneva, on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Enter at the South Gate. A free will donation will be taken and refreshments will be served. Bring a lawn chair as seating is limited.
- The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. in downtown Geneva.
- Sisters from northeast Nebraska, Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will present the Humanities Nebraska-sponsored program, “Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail: Nebraska’s Outlaws” at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. This program will blend music, narrative verse, and PowerPoint to educate and entertain attendees about the characters and situations of the Western Movement, such as outlaws Doc Middleton and Kid Wade, as well as women who became entangled in webs of crime, livestock, and rustlers. This is the second of three monthly programs in the Nebraska Outlaw speaker series hosted by the Geneva Public Library. These programs are free to attend and open to all ages.
- The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. in downtown Geneva.
- Author Joel Green will present “Robber’s Cave: Truths, Legends, and Recollections” at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. This is the third and final program in the Nebraska Outlaw speaker series hosted by the Geneva Public Library. These programs are free to attend and open to all ages.
Gresham
- The Centennial High School band will march at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
- Centennial school picture day will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31.
- Centennial Homecoming will be held on Friday, Sept. 1 with the Lions Club Burger Bash starting at 6 p.m.
- There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- The Centennial softball team will play a triangular in Gresham on Tuesday, Sept. 5 beginning at 4 p.m.
- The Gresham monthly Village Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Village Office.
- September Story Hour will be held at the Gresham Library on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. there will be a read aloud, activities and a snack.
- The Gresham Senior Dinner will be held on Monday, Sept. 11 at noon at the community center. Please note the change of date.
- The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.
- The Centennial Quiz Bowl Team will compete in the Seward Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
- The Gresham Library is open to all ages on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information visit Gresham Public Library Facebook page or contact the Village Office.
Henderson
- There will be no classes at Heartland Community Schools on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
- Take a step back in time at the annual Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Henderson. Enjoy a wide array of ethnic foods, demonstrations, and activities for young and old alike. Old-fashioned laundry day, corn shelling, hands-on rope making, and butter making are all interactive activities for everyone to give a try. Other handwork demonstrations include quilting, crocheting, embroidery, and rug weaving. Heritage Day has no admission charge, with the entire park open for viewing. Live traditional gospel music will be performed by Dave Ehly in the country church from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Head over to the farmhouse and the Immigrant House in the morning to enjoy some old-fashioned music playing on the pump organs. Professor Larry Roberts will be conducting country school from 9 to 10 a.m. All children are invited to pop into the schoolhouse at 9 a.m. to participate in the lessons. Following Country School, Professor Roberts will be offering hands-on glass etching in the agriculture building. Ethnic foods available will be zwieback, New Year’s cookies, raisin shnetya, sour cream cookies, apple prieshka, bologna, cheese, and ham sandwiches. Traditional waffles and white cream sauce will be freshly cooked onsite and available for purchase, as well as freshly pressed apple cider. To top it off, visit the East Side Cafe and enjoy a root beer float while strolling down the sidewalk lined with antique tractors! The Visitors’ Center will be offering frozen cinnamon and caramel rolls and frozen verenike meals with ham gravy to take home to enjoy. Don’t forget to watch the sausage stuffing demonstrations, offering cracklings, lard, and spare ribs for purchase. Heritage Day will be hosting professional artist Ian Huebert this year. As an illustrator and printmaker, Ian’s art show will feature some of his original works of art. Golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around the Heritage Park. The park is located 1 ½ miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit #342 on spur 93A. For more information, contact Suzanne at 402-723-4252. Make sure to mark your calendars because there is always something for everyone to enjoy during Heritage Day!
- There will be no classes at Heartland Community Schools on Monday, Sept. 11 due to Professional Development Day.
- The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
McCool
- A Depot Fried Chicken Feed will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Town Hall in downtown McCool Jct. starting at 5 p.m. A free will donation will be taken.
- A Wine Tasting will be held on Smitty’s Back Patio in McCool on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 4 p.m.
- A Classic Car Show will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 4 p.m. at Kerry’s Restaurant in McCool.
- ‘Aint’ Dead Yet!’ will perform in the Kerry’s Parking Lot from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.
- The Pour Horse Coffee Cart will be in McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 in the McCool Town Hall.
- The McCool Jct. Mustang Roundup Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on Main Street. Line up starts at 9 a.m.
- The Church Ladies Lunch will be held in the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. during Mustang Round Up.
- Kona Ice will be at the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Bounce Houses will be found on the McCool Village Green along with a Dunk Booth on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- The FFA Petting Barn will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Live Animal Barn.
- A Cornhole Tournament will be held at the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 2 p.m.
- Food Trucks including Coolers, Billie’s Grilled Cheese and Lemony Squeeze will be in downtown McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 1 p.m.
- The McCool Fire Department Water Play Time for Kids will be held in downtown McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12 – 3 p.m.
- The McCool Booster Club Dodgeball Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 in the Old Gym starting at 4:30 p.m.
- The McCool Fire Department BBQ Cook Off will be held in downtown McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 5 p.m.
- A Kids Movie, “Moana” will be shown upstairs in the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 to 10 p.m. The McCool Cheerleaders will provide childcare.
- A Street Dance will be held downtown on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. featuring “The Blue Collar Band”.
- A Pancake Feed will be held in the McCool Town Hall from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
- The Duck Races at the Bridge will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17. The Ducks will be released at 1:30 p.m.
- A Golf Cart Poker Run will be held all around McCool on Sunday, Sept. 17 starting at 2 p.m.
- A Fish Fry will be held in the McCool Town Hall on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. until sold out.
Milligan
- The Exeter-Milligan Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
- There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- There will be no classes at Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 due to Teacher In-Service.
- Exeter-Milligan will hold their Outdoor Education Day on Friday, Sept. 8.
- Exeter-Milligan K-5 students will attend a Marionette Performance in Friend on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
- The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
- The Milligan Public Library has extended its hours! Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday hours are 3:30 — 5:30 p.m. and Thursday hours are 3:30 until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. This gives Milligan patrons more time to come in and look around. Stop by to check out a book, new kids DVD’s and books have been ordered and are waiting for viewing. Stop by! The librarians would love to see you!
Polk
- High Plains will hold a Senior Class Meeting with Mrs. Hofmann on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 a.m.
- The High Plains Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Friday, Sept. 1.
- There will be no classes at High Plains on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- The High Plains School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Clarks on Monday, Sept. 11.
Seward
- The Seward Farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. until noon on the courthouse square in Seward.
- The 5th Annual Hello Fall Craft and Vendor Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Ag Pavilion on the Seward County Fairgrounds in Seward. Shop over 65 vendors indoors and outdoors and bring the family for fun for everyone. Door prizes and more plus lunch will be served.
- The Seward Farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. until noon on the courthouse square in Seward.
- Sunday, September 10 will be Rotary Family Day at the Seward County Historical Society Museum in Goehner from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring an Open House of the Museum and free train rides by the "Chippewa Northwestern Railway"- a 1:12 scale, battery and steam train collection-offering free rides to area youth and family members. The ride covers the campus of the Seward County HIstorical Society Museum. The event is sponsored annually by the Seward Rotary Club, in an effort to offer a free fun, family activity and make more aware of the offerings at the Seward County Historical Society Museum. There will be a free Ice Cream Social featuring cake and ice cream and drinks while supplies last. The historical museum offers five buildings of memories including an historical, one room schoolhouse and a turn of the century, vintage, victorian home. The Rotary Club event is free and open to the public. The museum will open at 1:30 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Sunday-with refreshments served from 2 to 4 p.m. or while the cake, ice cream and drinks last. For more information visit the Seward County Museum facebook page or their website of www.sewardcountymuseum.org or call 402-523-4055.
- The Lincoln Food Bank will distribute food from the St. John Lutheran Church fellowship hall on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- A screening of the movie “My Ascension” will be held at the Rivoli Theater in Seward on Wednesday, Sept. 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m. “My Ascension” is the story of the day that changed one teenager’s life, who had struggled with anxiety and depression. It’s a story of hope to help fight suicide. Attendees will also learn about valuable resources to help keep teens safe. The screening is promoted through Four Corners Health Department.
- Memorial Health Care Systems in Seward will host Fridays for You on Friday, Sept. 15 at noon featuring Barb Koester, RN with the Four Corners Health Department speaking on “Aging with Confidence: Stepping On Program & My Mobility”. Did you know that 1 in 4 adults that are 65+ will live to 90+? Now is the time to make a plan to stay independent, for yourself, at home, and in your community. Learn about ways to stay safe at home and in your neighborhood with a plan for home safety, driving safety and individual safety. A light lunch will be provided. Please RSVP by Sept. 8 by calling 402.646.4707 or email shana.glover@mhcs.us.
- The Seward Farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. until noon on the courthouse square in Seward.
Stromsburg
- Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 for Teacher In Service.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Thursday, Aug. 31 starting at 9 a.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Friday, Sept. 1 starting at 9 a.m.
- There will be no classes at Cross County on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- It’s harvest time! Come and enjoy and evening in the Aronia Berry field and pick your own berries or just enjoy the evening on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Learn about the health benefits of the Aronia berry and sample Aronia berry treats. Bring your lawn chair as there will be music, food, vendors and a good time for everyone. Also, were your best tie-dye.
- The Cross County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
- Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 due to Teacher In-Service.
- The Cross County FCCLA will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the FCS Room.
- Stromsburg will hold Small Town Market Days and Market on the Square the weekend of Oct. 5-7.
- Cross County Community Schools is hosting their first annual Great Pumpkin Contest. Grow a giant pumpkin, bring it to the Ag Room at the school on Monday, Oct. 30 to be weighed. Weigh-in’s begin at 7:30 a.m. and will close at noon. The winner will be notified later in the afternoon.
Utica
- The Centennial Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
- Centennial will hold School Picture Day on Thursday, Aug. 31.
- The Lions Club Burger Bash will be held on Friday, Sept. 1 from 6 – 7 p.m. as part of Centennial’s Homecoming Celebration.
- Centennial FFA members will be at the State Fair in Grand Island on Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4.
- There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Waco
- The Centennial Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
- Centennial will hold School Picture Day on Thursday, Aug. 31.
- The Lions Club Burger Bash will be held on Friday, Sept. 1 from 6 – 7 p.m. as part of Centennial’s Homecoming Celebration.
- Centennial FFA members will be at the State Fair in Grand Island on Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4.
- There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
York
- The York High School Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug 30.
- York High School FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Thursday, Aug. 31.
- The York County Relay for Life will host the York Farmers Market outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 5 — 7 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library has partnered with Allo Fiber, York University and Iron Zephyr to present a 2023 Summer Music Series.
- Four Corners Health Department will offer a vaccine clinic for childhood vaccines on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. COVID vaccines will also be offered at this time. Appointments must be made ahead of time. Register at https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/sv_6g9rckd4MkftjPo. If you do not have internet access or need assistance registering please contact Four Corners Health Department at 402.362-2621.
- The NDOT Highway Safety Office and Four Corners Health Department will host “The Tall Cop… Says Stop! High in Plain Sight’ featuring guest speaker Jermaine Galloway ‘The Tall Cop’ on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the event taking place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This is a free event but registration is required. Register at www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
- York High School FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Friday, Sept. 1.
- The 1st Annual York High Alumni Weekend will be held on Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-2. Events will kick off on Friday, Sept. 1 at the home football game at East Hill Park starting at 7 p.m. A Boosters dinner will be held at the park starting at 6 p.m. and alumni will be recognized at halftime of the football game. Friday is also Class Reunion Night. On Saturday, Sept. 2 a Golf Tournament will be held at the York Country Club. It will be a 4 person scramble with tee times starting at 8 a.m. Alumni can also shop downtown York for weekend deals from 8 a.m. until noon. High School tours and town bus tours will be held from 12 – 3 p.m. Happy Hour will be held from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Chances R Beer Garden and a buffet style dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. and Music Bingo will take place at 8 p.m. The weekend is open to all YHS alumni! Pass the news on to your classmates!
- Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy in the giant sandbox in the park on Sandbox Saturdays on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 – 11 a.m. at East Hill Park. Kids ages 5 years old and under can drop in and play whenever.
- During the first annual York Alumni Weekend First Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 1211 E. 14th Street in York, will be hosting an Alumni Coffee on Sunday, Sept. 3 after worship service from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. This is a great opportunity for those who were baptized or confirmed in the church to see each other again and connect.
- There will be no classes at York High School on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- Are your property taxes going through the roof? Do you really own your property? If you pay property, income, inheritance, or corporate taxes you will want to attend this meeting hosted by the York County Republicans on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Cornerstone Event Center on the York County Fairgrounds. Invite your friends and neighbors, and all the businesses that you do business with, so that everyone can be informed! Matt Innis will be presenting “The Epic Option” and there will be a question and answer time following the presentation. (This is a nonpartisan petition, everyone is welcome). Coffee and cookies will be available.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
- York will hold a senior parent scholarship meeting in the York High School Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
- Come and celebrate 20 years of ALLO at the ALLO Summer Music Series on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library. There will be free live music along with giveaways.
- Yorkfest Family Fun Night featuring delicious treats and inflatables will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 on the lawn of Kilgore Memorial Library from 5 – 7 p.m.
- Root beer floats will be served at Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. as part of the Yorkfest celebration.
- Air brush tattoos will be available at Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. as part of the Yorkfest celebration.
- As a part of Yorkfest a Fall Speaker Series event will be held at the Mackey Center on the York University campus on Thursday, Sept. 7. At 7 p.m. Dr. Tim McNeese and Lieutenant Noah McNeese, NSP will present “Armed to Conquer: Roman Battle Tactics and Weapons”.
- As part of the Yorkfest celebration Peter’s One-Man Danger Circus Spectacular will perform at the York City Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 7 starting at 7 p.m.
- The Yorkfest Mayoral Prayer Breakfast will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Holthus Convention Center starting at 6:30 a.m.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m.
- The Yorkfest Royalty Luncheon and Coronation will be held at the York Country Club on Friday, Sept. 8 starting at 12 p.m.
- Boy Scout Troop #173 will have their Funnel Cake Truck at Coldwell Banker NHS Realty Office on Friday, Sept. 8 from 4 – 7 p.m. Come and get a funnel cake in celebration of Yorkfest!
- The Yorkfest Fireman’s Pancake Feed will be held at the York Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 – 9 a.m.
- A Popcorn Give-Away will be held at 502 N. Grant Ave. before the Yorkfest Parade.
- The Yorkfest Mini Carnival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in downtown York. Small carnival rides for the family will be on 6th Street. Unlimited rides for those that purchase a wrist band for $5 per person. Wristbands will be sold onsite or at https://yorkchamber.org/2023-yorkfest-mini-carnival-wristband-order/. Renewed Horizon will have also have small carnival games on the courthouse lawn and there will be food trucks on site as well.
- York FFA will hold a Yorkfest Petting Zoo from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on 6th Street North of the Courthouse.
- The Fraternal Order of Eagles will hold a Bloody Mary Bar during Yorkfest on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at 605 N. Lincoln Ave.
- The Yorkfest Grand Parade will be held in downtown York starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Float/entry registrations are at www.yorkchamber.org/yorkfest. The registration period will close on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Line up information will be emailed to registrants on Thursday, Sept. 7 or Friday, Sept. 8.
- The York High School Marching Band will participate in the Yorkfest Parade on Saturday, Sept. 9.
- Delight Design will host a Yorkfest Make & Take on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- The Yorkfest Poker Run will start following the Grand Parade at Mogul’s Parking Lot on Saturday, Sept. 9.
- The Yorkfest $1 Movie at the Sun Theater will be “Cars” and will be shown at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
- A Sloppy Joe Feed will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Elks Lodge as part of Yorkfest. Serving will start after the Grand Parade.
- The Yorkfest Skate Contest will be held at the Harrison Skate Park at 5th & Kingsley Ave. in York on Saturday, Sept. 9 starting at 2 p.m.
- As a part of Yorkfest the First United Methodist Church will hold a Sloppy Joe and Hot Dog Feed in their Fellowship Hall after the Grand Parade until 1 p.m.
- During Yorkfest the York Skirts & Shirts will be hosting a demonstration of various square dance moves and calls at the York Senior Center on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 – 3 p.m. Audience participation is welcome and a free will donation will be taken for cookies and drinks.
- A Yorkfest Prime Rib Buffet will be held at Chances R on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5 – 7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged. Call 402.362.7755.
- Enjoy the trails of York on Saturday, Sept. 9 during Yorkfest with Bike at Night! Bike at Night will start at 5:30 p.m. at Harrison Park and travel through the trail. Stop along the way at station games to earn stamps for a chance to win! This is a great way to get the family out and have fun. Come and go at any time!
- The Demolition Derby Points Championship will be held at the York County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
- The Yorkfest Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at East Hill Park starting at 9:30 a.m.
- The Knights of Columbus Yorkfest Breakfast will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the St. Joseph School Gym.
- The Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the York Country Club.
- The Yorkfest Sunday Brunch will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 starting at 2 p.m.
- The York Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 11.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m.
- The one-hour multi- media program called “Riders on the Orphan Train” is the award-winning official Educational Outreach Program of the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center in Concordia, Kan. The program, that has toured nationally since 1998, combines live music by Phillip Lancaster and Alison Moore, video montage with historical photographs and interviews of survivors, and a dramatic reading of the 2012 novel “Riders on the Orphan Train” by award-winning author Alison Moore. Although the program is about children, it is designed to engage audiences of all ages and to inform, inspire and raise awareness about this little-known part of history. To bring this rich part of Nebraska History to undeserved areas in the state Humanities Nebraska has funded several presentations of the multi-media program “Orphan Trains to Nebraska” in September. The program will come to Kilgore Memorial Library on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
- A screening of the movie “My Ascension” will be held at the Rivoli Theater in Seward on Wednesday, Sept. 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m. “My Ascension” is the story of the day that changed one teenager’s life, who had struggled with anxiety and depression. It’s a story of hope to help fight suicide. Attendees will also learn about valuable resources to help keep teens safe. The screening is promoted through Four Corners Health Department.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
- ATTENTION MIDDLE SCHOOLERS: York Parks & Rec wants to welcome you to the Community Center for an after-hours party on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7 — 9 p.m.! We will be eating snacks, watching a movie, swimming and playing games in the gym. This will be a night you do not want to miss! Open to all kids in grades 6 — 8.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m.
- York General Auxiliary will be hosting the 2nd Annual Women’s Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 22. The tournament is a 4 person scramble (4 person or 2 person team options are available!) and will be held at the York Country Club. Team entry includes a welcome gift, light breakfast, lunch, carts, and fun! The event is open to all women interested in playing in the tournament. Businesses and professionals are invited to contribute to the tournament through sponsorship opportunities or donations prior to Sept. 8.
- Rockin’ for a Reason is hosting Zephyr Fest 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2 – 10:30 p.m. at York County Fairgrounds. The event is raising money for TeamMates of York. Headlining this year's festival is “Luke Mills". The festival will also feature the bands “Iron Zephyr”, “Paisty Jenny”, “Kyle Sayler”, “Dudes Gone Rude” and “Monsters at Bay”. This is a family friendly event, and the entry fee is a free will donation at the gate. You can give cash, check or Venmo. Give what you can towards a very worthy cause. Food trucks, a bouncy house, an inflatable slide, and face painting for the kids will be available. Alcohol is permitted BYOB! (Please drink responsibly) No alcohol will be for sale. Bring your lawn chairs, pop up tent, cooler with your favorite drinks and enjoy a great day of music, food and fun while supporting a great community cause, York TeamMates! Zephyr Fest will be an annual event with the proceeds going to a different cause in the York area every year. To learn more about Zephyr Fest, visit our Facebook page.
- VIBE @ 5 with KOOL/MAX Radio will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the York Country Club. Enjoy a light snack and a drink while chatting with the dedicated radio team. Let’s celebrate the end of summer and our local radio station.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
- The York Chamber will host Sip N’ Stroll on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. in downtown York. Don’t miss out on this community favorite event. Be prepared to shop, hear some great music and enjoy delicious snacks and drinks.
- Parents, can’t find a babysitter and want to attend Sip & Stroll? Kids, do you enjoy swimming, pizza, movies and playtime with friends? Now everybody wins with York Parks & Rec’s Parent’s Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 28. Drop your kids off at the York Community Center from 4:30 — 8 p.m. and enjoy a child-free evening. Open to kids ages 3 years to 5th grade.
- The Community Leadership Book Club will meet on Friday, Sept. 29 at Kilgore Memorial Library. The September book is “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m.
- Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m.
- VIBE @ 5 with Blended Distilling will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19. Enjoy a drink or two while chatting with the owner and other Chamber members. Blended Distilling has invited Billie’s Grilled Cheese along with a few other food trucks for you to enjoy.
- A Halloween Bonfire will be held on Friday, Oct. 27 at 1512 Road 12 in York. Let’s hang out! Prize for the best costume. BYOB and we’ll bring the s’mores.