Emmitt Dirks was the spark that ignited the York offense in Friday’s win at Lexington, as the sophomore quarterback completed 14 of 22 passes for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dirks was also a threat in the run game, logging six carries for 50 yards and three more scores in his varsity football debut. Dirks also kicked a pair of extra-points and connected on a 2-point conversion in York’s 46-0 shutout win.

The Centennial Broncos opened the season with five games last Thursday and Saturday combined and they posted a 3-2 record. Both losses came to state rated Class C2 teams. Junior setter Ella Wambold did her best to help the Broncos achieve three wins as she rolled up 107 set assists on 344 of 346 chances over the five game swing. She also had six ace serves; 37 digs and she even chipped in with four kills. Her best game was 31 assists on 82 of 82 chances in the Broncos 2-1 win over Wahoo Neumann.