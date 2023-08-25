Centennial
Breakfast
- Monday, Aug. 28: Breakfast burrito or cereal
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Eggs with ham or cereal
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Muffin or cereal
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Breakfast pizza or cereal
Lunch
- Monday, Aug. 28: Breakfast for lunch or chef salad
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Fiestada pizza or chef salad
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Hoagie sandwich or chef salad
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Popcorn chicken or chef salad
Cross County
Breakfast
- Monday, Aug. 28: Waffle sticks, fruit
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Frudel, fruit
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Breakfast pizza, fruit
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Egg extravaganza, toast, fruit
Lunch
- Monday, Aug. 28: Lil smokies, mac & cheese, peas & carrots, fruit
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, lettuce, fresh veggies, fruit
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Grilled chicken on a bun, smilie potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Emmanuel-Faith Lunch Monday, Aug. 28: Teriyaki chicken (GF), mixed vegetables – Cali blend, fruit cocktail, orange
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Baked scrambled eggs and sausage, banana, juice box
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Spaghetti, green beans, cantaloupe, strawberries
- Thursday, Aug. 31: BBQ pork sandwich (GF w/ NB), baked beans, applesauce, pineapple
Exeter-Milligan
Breakfast
- Monday, Aug. 28: French toast and sausage
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Belgian waffle sticks and omelet
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Sausage, egg and cheese croissant
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Mini pancake bites and little smokies
*Provided by the Purple Ribbon Meat Program.
Choice of main meal or cereal or breakfast bar with yogurt or cheese stick
Lunch
- Monday, Aug. 28: K-5: Mini corndogs, 6-12: Corn Dog, macaroni & cheese, vegetable, fruit
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: *Tacos (hard or soft shell), toppings, tater tots, fruit, cookie
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Grilled chicken sandwich, potato, vegetable, fruit
- Thursday, Aug. 31: *French dip sandwich, potato, vegetable, fruit
*Provided by the Purple Ribbon Meat Program.
Daily salad bar included with all K-12 meals
Fillmore Central
Breakfast
- Monday, Aug. 28: Biscuits & gravy
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Fruit parfait, muffin
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Egg and cheese sandwich
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Power Bites & Cini Mini
- Friday, Sept. 1: French toast
*Cereal, fruit, juice, yogurt and milk served daily for breakfast
Lunch
- Monday, Aug. 28: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll, pineapple
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Sloppy joe, tator tots, peas & carrots, applesauce
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Baked potato bar, grapes, Rice Krispie Bar
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, pears, cookie
- Friday, Sept. 1: Pasta and red meat sauce, mixed vegetables, garlic bread, peaches
Cereal, fruit, juice, yogurt and milk served daily for breakfast
Hampton
Breakfast
- Monday, Aug. 28: Blueberry Muffin
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Hash brown stacker
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Breakfast pizza
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Ham bagel
- Friday, Sept. 1: Donut
Lunch
- Monday, Aug. 28: Breaded chicken sandwich or chicken salad sandwich
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Rotini with Hawk beef marinara sauce or chicken salad sandwich
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Turkey bacon wrap or chicken salad sandwich
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Tater tot casserole or chicken salad sandwich
- Friday, Sept. 1: Pepperoni stuffed sandwich or chicken salad sandwich
Heartland
Breakfast
- Monday, Aug. 28: Tornado
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Waffles
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Breakfast pizza
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Sausage & biscuit
Lunch
- Monday, Aug. 28: Chicken patty sandwich, French toast, steamed peas
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: French toast sticks, egg & sausage patty, 100% juice, tri tater
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Grilled hamburgers, chips, cookie
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll
High Plains
Breakfast
- Monday, Aug. 28: French toast
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Storm croissant
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: French toast
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Burrito
- Friday, Sept. 1: Donut
Lunch
- Monday, Aug. 28: Walking taco, tossed salad
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: Hamburger, French fries, green beans
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Storm bowl, corn, roll
- Friday, Sept. 1: Sloppy joe, chips, broccoli
York Elementary
Breakfast
- Monday, Aug. 28: A.) French toast sticks with syrup dipping sauce B.) Cereal choices with toast plus 100% fruit juice, sliced peaches
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: A.) Fresh baked egg and cheese biscuit sandwich or B.) Cereal choices with toast plus 100% fruit juice, mixed fruit cocktail
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: A.) Pancake sausage stick or B.) Cereal choices with toast plus 100% fruit juice, fresh orange slices
- Thursday, Aug. 31: A.) Blueberry oatmeal bar or B.) Cereal choices with toast or 100% fruit juice, applesauce
Lunch
- Monday, Aug. 28: A.) Hot pepperoni sub; B.) Cheeseburger or C.) Ham & cheese deli round plus crinkle cut fries, fruit and veggie bar
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: A.) Beef taco in a bag; B.) Crispy chicken sandwich or C.) Pizza Snackable plus fiesta corn, cookie dunker, fruit and veggie bar
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: A.) Made fresh loaded hash browns with dinner roll; B.) Mozzarella twiz-sticks with marinara dipping sauce or C.) Combo deli round plus steamed carrots, fruit and veggie bar
- Thursday, Aug. 31: A.) Traditional beefy lasagna; B.) Chicken nugs or C.) Nacho Snackable plus green beans, fruit and veggie bar
York Middle School
Breakfast
- Monday, Aug. 28: A.) French toast sticks with syrup dipping sauce; B.) Cereal choices with toast or C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable plus sliced peaches
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: A.) Fresh baked egg & cheese biscuit sandwich; B.) Cereal choices with toast or C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable plus mixed fruit cocktail
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: A.) Pancake sausage stick; B.) Cereal choices with toast or C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable plus fresh orange slices
- Thursday, Aug. 31: A.) Blueberry oatmeal bar; B.) Cereal choices with toast or C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable plus applesauce
*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk, 100% Fruit Juice available daily
Lunch
- Monday, Aug. 28: A.) Hot pepperoni sub; B.) Cheeseburger; C.) Fresh baked combo sub; D.) Fajita deli wrap; E.) Fruit, yogurt & cheese platter or F.) Spicy chicken sandwich plus crinkle cut fries, fruit and veggie bar
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: A.) Beef taco in a bag; B.) Crispy chicken sandwich; C.) Fresh baked Italian turkey sub; D.) Roasted ham & cheddar deli wrap; E.) Uncrustable, cheese & cracker platter or F.) Cheeseburger plus fiesta corn, fruit and veggie bar
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: A.) Made fresh loaded hash browns with dinner roll; B.) Mozzarella twiz-sticks with marinara dipping sauce; C.) Fresh baked combo sub; D.) Grilled chicken deli wrap; E.) Fruit, yogurt & cheese platter or F.) hot dog plus steamed carrots, fruit and veggie bar
- Thursday, Aug. 31: A.) Traditional beefy lasagna; B.) Chicken nugs; C.) Fresh baked ham & cheese sub; D.) Turkey combo deli wrap; E.) Uncrustable, cheese & cracker platter or E.) Cheeseburger plus green beans, fruit and veggie bar
*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk available daily
York High School
Breakfast
- Monday, Aug. 28: A.) French toast sticks with syrup dipping sauce; B.) Cereal choices with toast; C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable; D. Warm apple frudel; E.) Cini minis plus F.) Bagel with cream cheese plus sliced peaches
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: A.) Fresh baked egg & cheese biscuit sandwich; B.) Cereal choices with toast; C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable; D.) Chocolate filled crescent; E.) Warm cherry frudel or F.) Banana chocolate chunk BeneFIT bar plus mixed fruit cocktail
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: A.) Pancake sausage stick; B.) Cereal choices with toast; C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable; D.) Warm apple frudel; E.) Dutch waffle or F.) Muffin & Goldfish Grahams plus fresh orange slices
- Thursday, Aug. 31: A.) Blueberry oatmeal bar; B.) Cereal choices with toast; C.) Smucker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable; D.) Mini maple waffles; E.) Yogurt & Nilla Wafers or F.) Ultimate chocolate chip breakfast round plus applesauce
*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk, 100% Fruit Juice available daily
Lunch
- Monday, Aug. 28: A.) Hot pepperoni sub; B.) Cheeseburger; C.) Fresh baked combo sub; D.) Fajita deli wrap; E.) Pretzel Snackable; F.) Fruit, yogurt & cheese platter; G.) Crispy chicken sandwich; H.) Spicy chicken sandwich; I.) Hot dog; J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza or K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked buffalo ranch pizza plus crinkle cut fries and veggie bar
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: A.) Beef taco in a bag; B.) Crispy chicken sandwich; C.) Fresh baked Italian turkey sub; D.) Roasted ham & cheddar deli wrap; E.) Pizza Snackable; F.) Uncrustable, cheese & cracker platter; G.) Cheeseburger; H.) Spicy chicken sandwich; I. Hot dog; J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza or K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked sausage pizza plus fiesta corn, fruit and veggie bar, cookie dunker
- Wednesday, Aug. 30: A.) Made fresh loaded hash browns with dinner roll; B.) Mozzarella Twiz-Sticks with marinara dipping sauce; C.) Fresh baked combo sub; D.) Grilled chicken deli wrap; E.) Ham & cheese Snackable; F.) Fruit, yogurt & cheese platter; G.) Cheeseburger; H.) Crispy chicken sandwich; I.) Hot dog; J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza; K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked BBQ chicken pizza plus steamed carrots, fruit and veggie bar
- Thursday, Aug. 31: A.) Traditional beefy lasagna with garlic breadstick; B.) Chicken nugs with garlic breadstick; C.) Fresh baked ham & cheese sub; D.) Turkey combo deli wrap; E.) Dual cheese Snackable; F.) Uncrustable, cheese & cracker platter; G.) Cheeseburger; H.) Spicy chicken sandwich; I.) Hot dog; J.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked cheesy pizza or K.) Pizza Station: Fresh baked taco pizza plus green beans, fruit and veggie bar
*1% Unflavored Milk, Chocolate Skim Milk, Strawberry Skim Milk available daily