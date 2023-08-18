081923 Sports Billboard Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save York football team stages Friday night Gatorade scrimmaget, PAGE B2Catch A Classic: Turner Classic Movie’s Summer Under the Stars — Fred Astaire, PAGE B8 0 Comments Tags American Football Sports Art Advertising Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular John Deere 630 If you could push the clutch back on a John Deere 630 and keep it there at just the right speed so the irrigation pipe could be laid out witho… Nebraska's Ashfall Fossil Beds is a 'one-of-a-kind place' Featured in this year's Nebraska Passport program, Ashfall Fossil Beds in northeast Nebraska tells the state's history from 12 million years a… Nebraska woman, 8-year-old boy, killed in Clay County crash A Nebraskan and an 8-year-old boy died Wednesday after a 21-year-old man driving a semi-truck crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into t… 2023 Golden Apple Award Winner Kim Hirschfeld-Cotton Kim, who teaches sixth grade math at York Middle School, was nominated by peers from the York School District for her dedication to education.… Heartland special election vote comes up short YORK COUNTY – The expansion/renovation of the Heartland School is now up in the air because not enough Heartland patrons voted in favor of a t…