081723 Front Billboard Aug 16, 2023 Aug 16, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friends of the Farmer: Research project aims to crack code of major swine virus, PAGE A8KidNews: Books of Bravery - 5 stories that teach kids about the US military, PAGE A3 0 Comments Tags Advertising Computer Science Publishing Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular John Deere 630 If you could push the clutch back on a John Deere 630 and keep it there at just the right speed so the irrigation pipe could be laid out witho… 2023 Golden Apple Award Winner Kim Hirschfeld-Cotton Kim, who teaches sixth grade math at York Middle School, was nominated by peers from the York School District for her dedication to education.… Semi carrying 65 head of cattle rolls on I-80 YORK COUNTY — In the early hours of Friday, Aug. 11 the York County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single semi-truck roll over accident w… Public's help needed in identifying thief YORK — On Thursday, August 10 at approximately 11:54 p.m. an unidentified male was observed stealing a mislaid wallet from the Petro Gas Stati… Nebraska woman, 8-year-old boy, killed in Clay County crash A Nebraskan and an 8-year-old boy died Wednesday after a 21-year-old man driving a semi-truck crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into t…