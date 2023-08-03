Aurora
- Chess Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. Come and hang out with fellow chess enthusiasts at Espressions.
- Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).
- Svoboda Benefits in Aurora are celebrating their 5 year anniversary and will be hosting a business after hours at their office from 4 – 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 and will be sponsoring Band on the Bricks that evening from 6 – 9 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and join in for an evening on the downtown square.
- Market on the Square will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 – 11 a.m. Market on the Square is held every Saturday from June 3 through Sept. 16. The Market is located on the square in Aurora at the Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot. All products sold are homemade or homegrown locally. If you are interested in having a boot at the Market on the Square please fill out a registration form at https://forms.gle/TkSyi37hb2NookPF6
- On Saturday, Aug. 12 The Leadership Center will be hosting a summer patio polka party featuring Angie Kriz & The PolkaToons from 7 - 11 p.m. at 2211 Q St. in Aurora. Angie Kriz and The PolkaToons primarily play Czech polkas and waltzes, but they also add a lot of variety and fun! They are a three-piece band consisting of Angie on button accordion and vocals, Craig Falls on Tuba, and his son Jason Falls on Drums, baritone, and vocals. With the three of them together you are sure to have a fun night of dancing and shenanigans! There will be tickets available online at www.tlcaurora.org for this concert! Or you can purchase tickets the day of at the door. A portion of the funds will go towards supporting our Summer Food Service Program, which just wrapped up its 7th year in service. Supper will be at 6:30 p.m., which will feature a polka inspired buffet, loaded with sausages, kraut, kolaches, and more! The concert will take place on the patio and it will begin at 7 p.m. The Grandview Café & Lounge will be joining us at this event to provide a cash bar.
- Lisa’ Book Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Monday, Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The current book is “The Color of Magic” by Terry Pratchett.
- Looking for booklovers! Espressions in Aurora would love to fill our shop with friends discussing the written word over coffee! Maile's book club will meet Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. the current book is “God Pretty in the Tabasco Field” by Kim Michele Richardson.
- Chess Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. Come and hang out with fellow chess enthusiasts at Espressions.
- Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).
- Coffee and Crafts will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. Bring your own craft project and meet others to craft and socialize.
- Market on the Square will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 – 11 a.m. Market on the Square is held every Saturday from June 3 through Sept. 16. The Market is located on the square in Aurora at the Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot. All products sold are homemade or homegrown locally. If you are interested in having a boot at the Market on the Square please fill out a registration form at https://forms.gle/TkSyi37hb2NookPF6
Benedict
- The Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.
- The Cross County Back to School Open House will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5 p.m. The Open House will go until 6:30 p.m. and once again a free burger appreciation meal will be served to all students and family members attending the open house.
- The first day of school at Cross County will be on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
- On Thursday, Aug. 17 Lisa Hurley or Emily Perry with the York County Development Corporation will hold a YCDC Traveling Office at the Benedict Community Center from 9 – 11 a.m. They will be available during that time if you have a business project you would like to discuss. Or you may call them at the YCDC Office in York at 402.362.3333 and make other arrangements.
- The Cross County Cash for Camps fundraiser will be held on the same evening as the Cross County Soap Scrimmages which are Friday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Bradshaw
- The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.
- Heartland Community Schools will hold Back to School Night with outdoor games for students in grades K-6 on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5 p.m.
- Heartland Community Schools will hold a PK - 6th Grade General Session on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
- Heartland Community Schools will hold computer distribution for students in grades 7-12 on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.
- The first day of classes at Heartland Community Schools will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17. Classes will dismiss at 11:40 a.m.
- There will be no classes at Heartland Community Schools on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
- There will be no classes at Heartland Community Schools on Monday, Sept. 11 due to Professional Development Day.
- The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
Exeter
- Exeter-Milligan will hold a Back to School Open House on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5 – 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to check out their rooms and meet their teachers. Elementary students are free to bring their school supplies at this time and put them in their desks. The open house is open to everyone.
- Members, parents and alumni are invited to attend the Exeter-Milligan/Friend FFA Pool Party on Friday, Aug. 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Idhe Club House and Friend Pool. Food will be provided by the alumni and parents.
- The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Sports Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 in Friend.
- The first day of school at Exeter-Milligan will be on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Classes will dismiss at 2 p.m.
- The Exeter-Milligan grades 6-12 laptop roll-out will be done on the first day of school, Tuesday, Aug. 15. Students should bring the completed laptop paperwork and the appropriate laptop deployment payment. All forms are available at the Exeter Site office or online at www.emwolves.org under Parents/Students – School Forms.
- The Exeter-Milligan/Friend FFA Officers will meet in Exeter on Tuesday, Aug. 22 starting at 6:30 p.m.
- The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Booster Club will hold a Tailgate in Friend during the Exeter-Milligan/Friend vs. Clarkson/Leigh football game starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.
- Exeter-Milligan K-12 school picture are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28. Pictures will begin at 8 a.m. Order forms will be sent home with students as soon as they are available.
- The Exeter-Milligan Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Geneva
- Now offering on site AA meetings at the Fillmore County Hospital Conference Center on Monday's at 7 p.m. Enter through the main entrance. For questions, please contact: 402-759-3192.
- Fillmore Central High School students may stop at the school anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 7, 8 or 9 to sign up for a locker and pick up their packet.
- Fillmore Central Elementary School will hold their open house on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 4 – 6 p.m. Please plan on attending with your children in order to meet your child’s teacher, see their classroom and tour the building.
- The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held in Downtown Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 8 starting at 5 p.m.
- Stories & More will be held at the Geneva Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Stories and activities for children ages 7 and up.
- A pool party will be held at the Fairmont Pool from 3 – 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. All 5th through 8th grade FCMS students are welcome to attend.
- The Fillmore Central Middle School Open House will be held from 4:30 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. All 5th through 8th grade students are encouraged to attend. Orientation will be held during Open House in the Middle School Gym. Students and parents will be provided a brief overview and updates before meeting their grade level teachers. 5th Grade orientation will be at 4:30 p.m.; 6th Grade at 5 p.m. and 7th and 8th Grade at 5:30 p.m.
- 9th grade laptop check-out at Fillmore Central will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Students whose last name begins with the letters A-K will meet in the high school library at 1 p.m. Students with last names beginning with the letters L-Z will meet in the high school library at 2 p.m. New students to the district will check out laptops on their first day of school. These sessions will last approximately 30 minutes.
- Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. Meetings facilitated by John Glassburner at the Congregational Church.
- The first day of classes at Fillmore Central will be on Monday, Aug. 10.
- Geneva will hold a Movie In The Park on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Paul W. Curtiss Memorial Band Stand. The movie “Woodlawn” will be shown starting at dusk. Bring a lawn chair and something to drink. Popcorn will be provided for free.
- Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Fillmore County Hospital Conference Center on Monday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. Enter through the main entrance. For questions please contact 402.759.3192.
- The Teen Activities Group (TAG) will meet from 7 – 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 at the Geneva Public Library Large Meeting Room.
- The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held in Downtown Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5 p.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. Meetings facilitated by John Glassburner at the Congregational Church.
- Come listen to Humanities Nebraska speaker Jeff Barnes on Thursday, Aug.17 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Geneva Public Library. The notorious Jesse James typically isn’t thought of in connection with Nebraska… but he was here. Nebraska was where the outlaw could find family and friends. It was where he could plan robberies, make a recovery or an escape, and even sit for his most famous photograph. He wanted to buy a farm here and some even say he started a family here! Author Jeff Barnes shares what’s known of the truth, the fiction, and the legend of Jesse James in Nebraska.
- Fillmore County Hospital Health Services will host a Still Going, Still Growing meeting on Monday, Aug. 21 from 4 – 5 p.m. at the Fillmore County Hospital Pavillion Group Room. This group is open to all prior members of our Senior Behavioral Health Treatment Programs. This provides an opportunity to check in with one another, maintain support for each other, and continue work on ongoing relapse prevention and resiliency. They are able to enjoy each other's company while enjoying refreshments and stories about the successes and challenges of maintaining good mental health. Please call Kelly Davis at 402-759-3192 to get signed up!
- Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Fillmore County Hospital Conference Center on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Enter through the main entrance. For questions please contact 402.759.3192.
- The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held in Downtown Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 22 starting at 5 p.m.
- Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Meetings facilitated by John Glassburner at the Congregational Church.
- All ages are welcome to Lego Night at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 6 – 8 p.m. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Creations are displayed in the library for one week and posted online.
- Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors presents a Wacky Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Overtime Grill and Lounge. Teams of four people. $40 per team in advance or $50 per team the day of. Shot gun start at 11 a.m. Split the pot. Silent auction items. All proceeds benefit the Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors, a non-profit poised to positively impact cancer patients and families in our county.
- Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors present Dancing on the Square on Saturday, Aug. 26. Dirty Old Men (4-6 p.m.), Ruminator Band (6-10 p.m.), Free will offering meal (5 p.m.) with cancer survivors eat free, entertainment for all ages, silent auction items. All proceeds benefit the Fillmore County Cancer Conquerors, a non-profit poised to positively impact cancer patients and families in our county.
- Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the Fillmore County Hospital Conference Center on Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Enter through the main entrance. For questions please contact 402.759.3192.
- The Fillmore Central Academic Booster Club will meet in the high school library on Monday, Aug. 28.
- Fillmore Central EPAC will meet at Fillmore Central Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
- The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held in Downtown Geneva on Tuesday, Aug. 29 starting at 5 p.m.
- The Geneva Public Library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the Large Meeting Room from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- The Fillmore County GriefShare: Loss of Spouse group will meet on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 2 – 4 p.m. and from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the Small Meeting Room.
- Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. Meetings facilitated by John Glassburner at the Congregational Church.
- There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- There will be no classes at Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for a Teacher Work Day.
- Fillmore Central 4th Graders will participate in AgVenture Day on Monday, Sept. 11.
- The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 11.
- Fillmore Central will take school pictures on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Gresham
- The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.
- Centennial will hold their Back to School Night on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
- Centennial’s first day of classes will be Thursday, Aug. 17, with an early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.
- The Presbyterian Church Session and Trustees will meet Sunday, Aug. 20 following worship services.
- The Gresham monthly fireman’s meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station.
- The Gresham Library is open to all ages on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information visit Gresham Public Library Facebook page or contact the Village Office.
Henderson
- The 14th Annual Henderson Health Care Foundation Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, Aug. 11. The tournament is a 4-person scramble with a $400 team registration fee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served. Flag prizes, flight prizes, $500 hole-in-one prize, putting contest and a $500 raffle. Contact Carli Reiners at 308.325.0777 or creiners@hendersonhealth.org.
- The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.
- Heartland Community Schools will hold Back to School Night with outdoor games for students in grades K-6 on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5 p.m.
- Heartland Community Schools will hold a PK - 6th Grade General Session on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
- Heartland Community Schools will hold computer distribution for students in grades 7-12 on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.
- The first day of classes at Heartland Community Schools will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17. Classes will dismiss at 11:40 a.m.
- There will be no classes at Heartland Community Schools on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
- There will be no classes at Heartland Community Schools on Monday, Sept. 11 due to Professional Development Day.
- The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
Milligan
- Exeter-Milligan will hold a Back to School Open House on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5 – 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to check out their rooms and meet their teachers. Elementary students are free to bring their school supplies at this time and put them in their desks. The open house is open to everyone.
- Members, parents and alumni are invited to attend the Exeter-Milligan/Friend FFA Pool Party on Friday, Aug. 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Idhe Club House and Friend Pool. Food will be provided by the alumni and parents.
- The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Sports Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 in Friend.
- The first day of school at Exeter-Milligan will be on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Classes will dismiss at 2 p.m.
- The Exeter-Milligan grades 6-12 laptop roll-out will be done on the first day of school, Tuesday, Aug. 15. Students should bring the completed laptop paperwork and the appropriate laptop deployment payment. All forms are available at the Exeter Site office or online at www.emwolves.org under Parents/Students – School Forms.
- The Exeter-Milligan/Friend FFA Officers will meet in Exeter on Tuesday, Aug. 22 starting at 6:30 p.m.
- The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Booster Club will hold a Tailgate in Friend during the Exeter-Milligan/Friend vs. Clarkson/Leigh football game starting at 7 p.m.
- Exeter-Milligan K-12 school picture are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28. Pictures will begin at 8 a.m. Order forms will be sent home with students as soon as they are available.
- The Exeter-Milligan Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
- The Milligan Public Library has extended its hours! Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday hours are 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. and Thursday hours are 3:30 until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. This gives Milligan patrons more time to come in and look around. Stop by to check out a book, new kids DVD’s and books have been ordered and are waiting for viewing. Stop by! The librarians would love to see you!
Polk
- High Plains Elementary will hold their Back to School Night on Monday, Aug. 14. PK through 6th Grade in Clarks will start at 5:30 p.m. and Grades 7-12 in Polk will start at 7 p.m.
- The first day of classes at High Plains will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 with classes dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
- Button photos will be taken on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at High Plains.
- High Plains will hold One Act Auditions on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
- School pictures will be taken on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Polk site.
- School pictures will be taken on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Clarks site.
- The High Plains Board of Education will hold their end of year meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
- High Plains will hold Parents Night on Friday, Aug. 25 during the High Plains vs. BDS football game at Clarks starting at 7 p.m.
- High Plains will hold a Senior Class Meeting with Mrs. Hofmann on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 a.m.
- The High Plains Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Friday, Sept. 1.
- There will be no classes at High Plains on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Seward
- The GFWC Seward Woman's Club is hosting a "Summer Social" at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the Seward Civic Center, 616 Bradford Street, in the West Fireplace Room. The Club would like to introduce you to the members, the GFWC Seward Woman's Club, and the General Federation of Women's Clubs, as well! Join the members and learn how the local GFWC Seward Woman's Club contributes to the community of Seward and how to join and become involved. It is free, dress is "summer casual" and refreshments will be served. For those on a work schedule and still want to get involved, contact Angela Belew for more information at 714-331-2554. The GFWC Seward Woman's Club is the oldest, civic volunteer organization in Seward, and is affiliated with the General Federation of Women's Clubs, INC-a international women's organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. For more information contact www.GFWC.org.
- The Seward Farmer’s Market will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 5 – 7 p.m. on the courthouse square in Seward.
- The 24th Annual MHCS Baby Olympics will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Harvest Hall on the Seward County Fairgrounds. Registration is a 5 p.m. and the Olympics begin at 6 p.m. The event is designed for crawling babies up to age 3. It is a free event. Contact Lori Jerina at 402.643.2971 or email Lori.Jerina@mhcs.us for more information.
- The Seward County Republicans invite any registered Republicans to attend the monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. Meeting locations vary. Each month, meeting information and location will be posted on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SewardNEGOP.
- Fridays For You “Medicare loss due to fraud, errors and abuse” will be presented by Jonathan Burlison at the Memorial Hospital’s third level meeting room at noon on Friday, Aug. 11. A light lunch will be provided.
- The Seward County 4-H Foundation’s annual hamburger fry fundraiser will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. east of the 4-H Center on the Seward County Fairgrounds. A fee will be charged.
- The Seward Farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. until noon on the courthouse square in Seward.
- The Seward Farmer’s Market will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 5 – 7 p.m. on the courthouse square in Seward.
- The next meeting of the Seward Fourth of July Celebration Committee will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Seward Civic Center at 7 p.m. in the West Fireplace Room. The meeting will hear reports, appoint co-chair's for next year's celebration's events and review the 2023 July 4 Festival. The committee will also consider a theme/slogan and honorees for the 2024 Nebraskan's Friend Award. The meeting is free and open to all. For more information, contact Clark Kolterman at clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org or call 402-641-8522.
- The Nebraska Archaeological Society (NAS) invites the public to attend the fourteenth annual Nebraska Artifact Show to be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Seward County Fairgrounds (Harvest Hall) in Seward Nebraska. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Adult admission is $5 and children 12 & under are free. There will be up to 100 tables of prehistoric artifacts on display from seven Great Plains states. A number of the artifact collections at this show are considered world class in quality and are rarely available for public viewing.
- The Seward Farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. until noon on the courthouse square in Seward.
Stromsburg
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Thursday, Aug. 10 starting at 9 a.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Friday, Aug. 11 starting at 9 a.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 9 a.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold blood pressure screenings from 9 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
- The Cross County Back to School Open House will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5 p.m. The Open House will go until 6:30 p.m. and once again a free burger appreciation meal will be served to all students and family members attending the open house.
- The first day of school at Cross County will be on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Thursday, Aug. 17 starting at 9 a.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Friday, Aug. 18 starting at 9 a.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will play Bingo on Friday, Aug. 18 starting at 2 p.m.
- The Cross County Cash for Camps fundraiser will be held on the same evening as the Cross County Soap Scrimmages which are on Friday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22 starting at 9 a.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Thursday, Aug. 24 starting at 9 a.m.
- Stromsburg will participate in Bargains For You on Hwy 92 the weekend of Aug. 24-26. There will be various food trucks and booth on the square on Saturday in addition to people in town having sales.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Friday, Aug. 25 starting at 9 a.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will have a birthday/anniversary party on Friday, Aug. 25 starting at 2 p.m.
- Stromsburg Senior Center members will play in a County Pool Tournament in Osceola on Monday, Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29 starting at 9 a.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Thursday, Aug. 31 starting at 9 a.m.
- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Friday, Sept. 1 starting at 9 a.m.
- Stromsburg will hold Small Town Market Days and Market on the Square the weekend of Oct. 5-7.
Tobias
- Tobias Fun Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19. Events will kick off with breakfast, sponsored by the Meridian Cheerleaders, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. along with a Car Show from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the trophy presentation at 12 p.m. A Fireman’s Road Rally will be held with line up beginning at 1 p.m. and departure at 12 p.m.
Utica
- Centennial will host their Booster Club Golf Tournament at Sandy Meadows in Waco on Saturday, Aug. 12.
- The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. in the CPS-1 Board Room.
- Centennial will hold their Back to School Night on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
- The first day of school at Centennial will be on Thursday, Aug. 17. Classes will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
- The Centennial FFA Burger Bash and Parents Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Centennial will hold their Homecoming Booster Club Bonfire on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Centennial Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
- Centennial will hold School Picture Day on Thursday, Aug. 31.
- Centennial will hold Homecoming the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.
- The Lions Club Burger Bash will be held on Friday, Sept. 1 from 6 – 7 p.m. as part of Centennial’s Homecoming Celebration.
- Centennial FFA members will be at the State Fair in Grand Island on Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4.
- There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Waco
- Centennial will host their Booster Club Golf Tournament at Sandy Meadows in Waco on Saturday, Aug. 12.
- Nebraska Lutheran will hold registration from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.
- Nebraska Lutheran will hold their Opening Service on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.
- The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. in the CPS-1 Board Room.
- The first day of classes at Nebraska Lutheran will be Monday, Aug. 14.
- The Waco Village Board will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- Centennial will hold their Back to School Night on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
- The first day of school at Trinity Lutheran School is Wednesday, Aug. 16.
- The first day of school at Centennial will be on Thursday, Aug. 17. Classes will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
- The Waco Community Betterment Organization will meet on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at the east end of the Waco Community Building.
- The Centennial FFA Burger Bash and Parents Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Centennial will hold their Homecoming Booster Club Bonfire on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Centennial Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
- Centennial will hold School Picture Day on Thursday, Aug. 31.
- Centennial will hold Homecoming the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.
- The Lions Club Burger Bash will be held on Friday, Sept. 1 from 6 – 7 p.m. as part of Centennial’s Homecoming Celebration.
- Centennial FFA members will be at the State Fair in Grand Island on Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4.
- There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
York
- A Cover Crop & Soil Health Day will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the 4-H Building on the York County Fairgrounds in York. Registration takes place at 9:30 a.m. with the event happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Please RSVP at 402.646.5426 if you plan to attend.
- The York Elks Club will be hosting a book signing and review on Wednesday, Aug. 9 starting at 6:30 p.m. for author Ron Dubas of Fullerton. His book “Wildflowers Beyond the Road” is a wonderful love story based in this area. He will be on hand to sign books and discuss the story. The event will be held on the second floor and is open to the public.
- The York County Relay for Life will host the York Farmers Market outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5 - 7 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library has partnered with Allo Fiber, York University and Iron Zephyr to present a 2023 Summer Music Series.
- The York Senior Center will host their 1st Annual Casino Night on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to winners and the event is open to the public.
- Four Corners Health Department will offer a vaccine clinic for childhood vaccines on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. COVID vaccines will also be offered at this time. Appointments must be made ahead of time. Register at https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/sv_6g9rckd4MkftjPo. If you do not have internet access or need assistance registering please contact Four Corners Health Department at 402.362-2621.
- Friday, Aug. 11 is National Kool-Aid Day and the York Senior Center will be serving Kool-Aid Popsicles at 3 p.m.
- The York Rotary Club and the Young Professionals will have a social/BBQ at Recharge Lake on Friday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Bring Your Own Beverage and chair. Please RSVP to stephenpostier@gmail.com.
- York Public Schools will hold their Open Houses on Monday, Aug. 14. York Elementary School will hold their open house from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.; York Middle School will hold theirs from 6 – 7 p.m. and York High School’s will be from 7 until 8 p.m.
- The York High School Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 14.
- York High School will hold Device Checkout on Monday, Aug. 14 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- York High School will hold Device Checkout on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- The first day of school at York Public Schools will be on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
- The York Senior Center will present the Humanities Program “Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail & Songs of the West” by Joan Wells and Kris Simon on Wednesday, Aug. 16 starting at noon. This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and York County Aging Services as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.
- The York County Relay for Life will host the York Farmers Market outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5 - 7 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library has partnered with Allo Fiber, York University and Iron Zephyr to present a 2023 Summer Music Series.
- Four Corners Health Department will offer a vaccine clinic for childhood vaccines on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. COVID vaccines will also be offered at this time. Appointments must be made ahead of time. Register at https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/sv_6g9rckd4MkftjPo. If you do not have internet access or need assistance registering please contact Four Corners Health Department at 402.362-2621.
- York Public Schools will host their Back to School Celebration at East Hill Park on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, food trucks and more will be available for kids to enjoy. Conner Mogul will be the DJ and music will be played throughout the evening. If you would like to set up a table or booth for the event please contact Mitch Bartholomew at mitch.bartholomew@yorkdukes.org. or call the District Office at 402.362.6655, ext. 4.
- The York Young Professionals will continue their Adulting Series with “Retirement 101” on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at noon at Kilgore Memorial Library. Come and hear from Nolan Rathe, a partner at NJN Financial Group, as he explains what we need to know about planning for retirement as young professionals in the workforce. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to https://forms.gle/J31xm4iSnVqR4mrS8.
- The York County Relay for Life will host the York Farmers Market outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5 - 7 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library has partnered with Allo Fiber, York University and Iron Zephyr to present a 2023 Summer Music Series.
- Four Corners Health Department will offer a vaccine clinic for childhood vaccines on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. COVID vaccines will also be offered at this time. Appointments must be made ahead of time. Register at https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/sv_6g9rckd4MkftjPo. If you do not have internet access or need assistance registering please contact Four Corners Health Department at 402.362-2621.
- Friday, Aug. 25 is National Banana Split Day and the York Senior Center will be serving banana splits at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and a free will offering will be taken.
- Tickets for the CASA for York County Duck Race are available at the York Chamber of Commerce office during regular hours. They are also available from CASA for York County Board of Directors members. Support the CASA advocates who support the foster children of York County by purchasing a Duck for the first annual race. Cost for a duck is $5, all of which goes to the local program. The race will be held on Aug. 27 at the Family Aquatic Center in Mincks Park in York at 4 p.m.
- Let your dog have a chance to enjoy the York Family Aquatic Center like you did all summer! Soggie Doggie Day on Sunday, Aug. 27 is reserved just for your four-legged friends. Your dog will get to enjoy swimming in the pool before it is drained for the summer. Open to all dogs that can swim and are compatible with other dogs. Dogs must be leashed when not in the water. All dogs must have current vaccinations. Warning: FAC has slotted gutter grates that may be hazardous to dog’s feet when exiting the pool. Dogs should exit from the zero-depth area. People are not allowed to swim; they can be in the water only to attend to their dog. Soggie Doggie Day will be held from 4:30 – 6 p.m.
- The York Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 28.
- York Young Professionals will host a Table for 6 on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at noon at Chances R. Join in for great food and conversation. YP members look forward to enjoying a meal and networking. Lunch is at the expense of the member or guest. No RSVP required.
- A York County Corn Grower’s Event will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Stone Creek in McCool Junction.
- The York High School Marching Band will perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Wednesday, Aug 30.
- York High School FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Thursday, Aug. 31.
- The York County Relay for Life will host the York Farmers Market outside of Kilgore Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 5 - 7 p.m. In addition to all of the vendors Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library has partnered with Allo Fiber, York University and Iron Zephyr to present a 2023 Summer Music Series.
- Four Corners Health Department will offer a vaccine clinic for childhood vaccines on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. COVID vaccines will also be offered at this time. Appointments must be made ahead of time. Register at https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/sv_6g9rckd4MkftjPo. If you do not have internet access or need assistance registering please contact Four Corners Health Department at 402.362-2621.
- York High School FFA members will be at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island on Friday, Sept. 1.
- The 1st Annual York High Alumni Weekend will be held on Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-2. Events will kick off on Friday, Sept. 1 at the home football game at East Hill Park starting at 7 p.m. A Boosters dinner will be held at the park starting at 6 p.m. and alumni will be recognized at halftime of the football game. Friday is also Class Reunion Night. On Saturday, Sept. 2 a Golf Tournament will be held at the York Country Club. It will be a 4 person scramble with tee times starting at 8 a.m. Alumni can also shop downtown York for weekend deals from 8 a.m. until noon. High School tours and town bus tours will be held from 12 – 3 p.m. Happy Hour will be held from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Chances R Beer Garden and a buffet style dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. and Music Bingo will take place at 8 p.m. The weekend is open to all YHS alumni! Pass the news on to your classmates!
- Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy in the giant sandbox in the park on Sandbox Saturdays on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 – 11 a.m. at East Hill Park. Kids ages 5 years old and under can drop in and play whenever.
- There will be no classes at York High School on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- Come and celebrate 20 years of ALLO at the ALLO Summer Music Series on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library. There will be free live music along with giveaways.
- Enjoy the trails of York on Saturday, Sept. 9 during Yorkfest with Bike at Night! Bike at Night will start at 5:30 p.m. at Harrison Park and travel through the trail. Stop along the way at station games to earn stamps for a chance to win! This is a great way to get the family out and have fun. Come and go at any time!
- The one-hour multi- media program called “Riders on the Orphan Train” is the award-winning official Educational Outreach Program of the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center in Concordia, Kan. The program, that has toured nationally since 1998, combines live music by Phillip Lancaster and Alison Moore, video montage with historical photographs and interviews of survivors, and a dramatic reading of the 2012 novel “Riders on the Orphan Train” by award-winning author Alison Moore. Although the program is about children, it is designed to engage audiences of all ages and to inform, inspire and raise awareness about this little-known part of history. To bring this rich part of Nebraska History to undeserved areas in the state Humanities Nebraska has funded several presentations of the multi-media program “Orphan Trains to Nebraska” in September. The program will come to Kilgore Memorial Library on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
- ATTENTION MIDDLE SCHOOLERS: York Parks & Rec wants to welcome you to the Community Center for an after-hours party on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7 - 9 p.m.! We will be eating snacks, watching a movie, swimming and playing games in the gym. This will be a night you do not want to miss! Open to all kids in grades 6 - 8.
- York General Auxiliary will be hosting the 2nd Annual Women’s Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 22. The tournament is a 4 person scramble (4 person or 2 person team options are available!) and will be held at the York Country Club. Team entry includes a welcome gift, light breakfast, lunch, carts, and fun! The event is open to all women interested in playing in the tournament. Businesses and professionals are invited to contribute to the tournament through sponsorship opportunities or donations prior to Sept. 8.
- Parents, can’t find a babysitter and want to attend Sip & Stroll? Kids, do you enjoy swimming, pizza, movies and playtime with friends? Now everybody wins with York Parks & Rec's Parent’s Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 28. Drop your kids off at the York Community Center from 4:30 - 8 p.m. and enjoy a child-free evening. Open to kids ages 3 years to 5th grade.